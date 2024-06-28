Saint Lucia: Mother of 2 seeks police protection from years of harassment and abuse

She said that she was in a previous relationship with him, which has since turned into a period of ongoing torture and abuse.

Saint Lucia: A 29-year-old mother of four is reaching out to police officials for assistance against the continuous male individual who has been harassing her for years now.

In spite of seeking help from officials, the male individual continues to target and harass her relentlessly. The female said, “This guy has been tormenting my life, and he came to my home, breaking up my windows, and took both of my cell phones with him.”

She further added that she has a 12-year-old who is miserable with that young man, and he doesn’t keep her life in peace.

“I would like the public to come out and assist because I’m really getting tired of what he’s doing,” she added.

The victim continued to explain that in spite of moving to various locations across the island, he consistently managed to track her down and threaten her safety. She stressed that with the responsibility of caring for her children, she cannot endure these ongoing hardships any longer.

She noted, “That guy has been beating me, assaulting me. That guy still came by my mom’s home, kicked me all in my face, and now I have a fractured jawbone and a swollen face because of which I couldn’t eat for days.”

She has repeatedly reported the matter to the police, but nothing is being done, and she wants a restraining order against the man so that he can leave her and her children alone. She states that although she does not have children with the man, he did attempt to slap her 12-year-old daughter.

Currently, the individual has threatened her and taken possession of her two cell phones. She remains hopeful that authorities will step in to provide the assistance she urgently requires.