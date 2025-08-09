2025-08-09 19:09:57
Belize: Retired U.S. Army Veteran found dead at home in Unitedville

Authorities visited the residence to investigate after receiving reports of an unattended body.

2025-08-09 15:43:39

Belize: The police authorities discovered the body of a retired U.S. Army veteran and contractor yesterday, on August 8, at his residence in the Riverwalk area of Unitedville, Cayo District. The victim is identified as Forrest Tacckitt, who is also known to many as Foris.

Authorities visited the residence for investigation after receiving reports of an unattended body. At the scene, they found Tacckitt dead inside his home. His body was later taken to the morgue in San Ignacio for further examination.

Cause of death under investigation

At present, the cause of his death is not known. Police are still waiting for the results of the post mortem to determine whether his death was from natural causes, a sudden health issue, or something more serious. Moreover, the authorities found no immediate signs which pointed in a certain direction, keeping the investigation still ongoing. 

Tackitt’s passing has brought attention to the tight knit Unitedville community. This tragic incident of his death was out of character for the usually quiet area and has shocked the entire community. The victim’s friends and neighbors spoke of his discipline and skill which came from his time in the military and in contract work.

In addition, the law enforcement officers have told the public that all investigative leads will be pursued. They are urging anyone with information to come forward which may help close the case. 

Locals raise concern for the increasing crime in the nation

The incident has brought to light the value of timely reporting of large issues in rural communities, where residents often look out for each other’s welfare. At present, details of the veteran’s death are still unknown and authorities are working to sort out the events leading up to the discovery of his body.

Locals have taken to social media to express their concern over the increase in crime in recent years in the nation. One of them shared on Facebook, “Anyone realizing what's going on in Belize 🇧🇿 lately killing bodies missing so much.”

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

