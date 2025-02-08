Bahamas set to make history: First-ever SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster landing set for Feb 17

Bahamas: A high-level delegation of Bahamian officials led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper met with SpaceX officials at their facilities in Florida as the island of the Bahamas continue its final preparations for the historic landing of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster on February 17, 2025.

The meeting took place on Friday with the officials looking forward to this historic day later this month.

This historic event is set to make the island as the first international destination to host Falcon 9 rocket booster landings. The event will be held off the coast of the Exumas and will mark a major milestone for the Bahamas and will position it at the forefront of the growing space tourism industry.

Taking to X, the company said that the new landing collaboration with The Bahamas will allow Falcon 9 to launch to new orbital trajectories.

Delegates from The Bahamas visited SpaceX facilities in Florida today ahead of launch on the 17th, carrying a Bahamian flag that Falcon 9 flew to and from space in March 2024 pic.twitter.com/WwmPhgc35B — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 7, 2025

The delegation, which included senior representatives from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, as well as the Port Department engaged in major discussions to ensure that all regulatory, safety and operational measures are in place for this milestone event.

Following the meeting, Minister Cooper confirmed that Bahamian aerospace engineer and future astronaut Aisha Bowe has been appointed as the official consultant to The Bahamas on its partnership with SpaceX, the launch of Falcon 9 on Monday, February 17 and the overarching development of the aerospace industry.

This comes following the successful negotiation of a historic LOA – Letter of Agreement between Elon Musk’s SpaceX and the Bahamas in February 2024. This LOA was a milestone which positioned the country as the exclusive international destination for witnessing booster landings and rocket launches.

According to the information, a total of 20 scheduled landings will occur in Bahamian waters on autonomous drone ships and the island will be serving as the exclusive destination to witness these extraordinary events. The Deputy Prime Minister also said that this collaboration is anticipated to bring technological and economic advancements to the nation.