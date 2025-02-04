Bahamas sees 9% increase in homicides in 2024 compared to 2023

While there was a minor decrease in deadly crimes in New Providence region, the overall murder count for the country stood at 120 for 2024.

Bahamas have recorded a 9 percent increase in homicide cases in the year 2024. As per the statistics released by the police, the significant increase was majorly recorded in crimes against women and children.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles, disclosed statistics and said that there were 105 homicides recorded in New Providence in 2024.

Knowles, who is the first female Police Commissioner of the Bahamas further revealed an increase in murders on the family islands, majorly in the Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas district which saw 12 homicides when compared to three murders in 2023 in that area.

The Police Commissioner further stated that that majorly the victims were between the ages of 18 and 45 accounted for 78 percent of all homicides in the Bahamas. The majority of these homicide cases were also related to retaliation, gangs and conflict.

The Commissioner further noted that the use of firearms is the common denominator in 102 if the murders tallied past year and highlighted a wider issue about the proliferation of illegal weapons in the country. However, Knowles said that authorities were able to solve at least 62 percent of murders recorded in 2024.

Talking about the increase in homicides, she reiterated her commitment towards implementing robust strategies which will be aimed at reducing the overall crime incidents in the Bahamas.

She further unveiled the plans of the police officials to increase the presence of CCTV’s across the island and also the patrolling time in a bid to reduce the overall crime figures.