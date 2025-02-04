Tuesday, 4th February 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Bahamas sees 9% increase in homicides in 2024 compared to 2023

While there was a minor decrease in deadly crimes in New Providence region, the overall murder count for the country stood at 120 for 2024.

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

Bahamas have recorded a 9 percent increase in homicide cases in the year 2024. As per the statistics released by the police, the significant increase was majorly recorded in crimes against women and children. 

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles, disclosed statistics and said that there were 105 homicides recorded in New Providence in 2024. 

While there was a minor decrease in deadly crimes in New Providence region, the overall murder count for the country stood at 120 for 2024.  

Knowles, who is the first female Police Commissioner of the Bahamas further revealed an increase in murders on the family islands, majorly in the Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas district which saw 12 homicides when compared to three murders in 2023 in that area.  

The Police Commissioner further stated that that majorly the victims were between the ages of 18 and 45 accounted for 78 percent of all homicides in the Bahamas. The majority of these homicide cases were also related to retaliation, gangs and conflict.  

The Commissioner further noted that the use of firearms is the common denominator in 102 if the murders tallied past year and highlighted a wider issue about the proliferation of illegal weapons in the country. However, Knowles said that authorities were able to solve at least 62 percent of murders recorded in 2024. 

Talking about the increase in homicides, she reiterated her commitment towards implementing robust strategies which will be aimed at reducing the overall crime incidents in the Bahamas.  

She further unveiled the plans of the police officials to increase the presence of CCTV’s across the island and also the patrolling time in a bid to reduce the overall crime figures.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

CTO's director of research Ryan Skeete
Uncategorised

CTO projects 6-7% growth in 2019 following better than last year predicti...

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts man charged for unlawful carnal knowledge

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates Mia Mottley on resounding victory
Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates Mia Mottley on resounding victory

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

Uncategorised

Melissa Skerrit celebrated "mothers day" with constituents

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

Former Caribbean Court of Justice Judge Jacob Wit passes away at 71 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Former Caribbean Court of Justice Judge Jacob Wit passes away at 71

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

Dominica

Dominica shines as Caribbean's Premier Dive Destination at DEMA Show 2024

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua: One-year-old falls into cistern at home, dies

Tuesday, 4th February 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis introduces eTA for all visa-free travelers

Tuesday, 4th February 2025