Bahamas: Father shot dead while holding 8-month-old daughter near school

Bahamas: A 27-year-old father died after being shot while holding his eight-month-old daughter in front of other children near a primary school in the Bahamas.



The chilling crime incident sent shockwaves throughout the community as investigators say that they are still in their preliminary stages of investigations.



It is being reported that the Flamingo Gardens community was shaken after a broad daylight shooting on Tuesday, leaving a 27-year-old father dead.



The incident took place on Botswana Court, just a few miles away from Gerald Cash Primary School, around 3 pm yesterday.



According to the reports, the father was just coming from school pickup and was holding his eight-month-old daughter when he was accosted.



The Police reported that as soon as the victim exited his vehicle with his eight-month-old female toddler in his hand, he was immediately accosted by a male who exited a white Japanese vehicle.



This male opened fire on the victim as he held a six-month-old toddler in his hand, shooting him multiple times. It is said that the toddler was unharmed during the incident.



The family members were seen grappling with grief on the scene as their harrowing screams echoed over the street.



Even more shocking, a six-year-old child watched on as she was in the victim's car at the time of the incident.



"During the incident, a six-year-old female child was also in the vehicle as the young man had just picked up the two females from school. Something is wrong with this country. We have to be able to talk to our males. We have to let them know that yeah, we will have conflicts, but we have to find different ways to resolve these conflicts," said Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.



The media questioned if the victim was known to the police, to which police officials said they had had interactions with him before.



While none of the children in the incident were harmed, the police officials worried about their mental state at this time and the presence of an eight-month-old toddler and a six-month-old child at the crime scene.



