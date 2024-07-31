Bahamas: Man linked to $1.5M robbery killed in Fox Hill Shooting

ACP Rodger Thompson reported that the incident took place in the Fox Hill area outside the victim's residence.

Bahamas: A 34-year-old man who was allegedly linked to a whopping $1.5M robbery was shot dead just after 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to Thompson, the police were alerted by ShotSpotter, and the victim was being electronically monitored and was identified as Oral Roberts by his mother.

During preliminary investigation, the police found that Roberts was allegedly part of the 1.5 million dollars stolen from the Amour truck held in December 2023. Roberts is now the third man killed who was allegedly connected with this robbery incident.

He was charged with stealing as well as conspiracy to commit stealing in relation to a stealing incident last year involving a bank security car at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

It is reported that the woman who witnessed the ordeal said a red plate vehicle was the car that shot up the man.

Thompson further noted, "Sometime around 6:30, the police would have received a shot spotter alert. During this period of time, we already had officers who were on the road conducting operation not too far from the scene."

He added that as a result of the alert, those officers came to the area where they saw a male who appeared to be lifeless and who, also, from the information received, was in his early 30s.

"The male is known to us, and I am able to say that he was fitted with an EMD, and that is the extent of the information that we have at this stage," confirmed the ACP.

On the other hand, the mother of the victim recalled the last moments she had with her son Oral and said that she was sitting on the porch with his only child, whose birthday is tomorrow, and he told her that he wanted to post a photo of them sitting on the porch together on Facebook.

"He even bought me a Subway sandwich. We were sitting on the porch eating mixed nuts when I heard a gunshot," added the mother, saying that all she could say was, 'Oh Lord, that is a live gunshot.'

The mother informed that as soon as she ran out into the road, she saw that his son had been shot dead. In contrast to the police's statement that they know him, his parents, Elvis and Mispah Roberts claimed their son was not known to the police and was at police headquarters last week for questioning.

"Just last week, the police had picked him up, and then they told him that if a police car stopped him, he shouldn't stop. But now, he's gone," outlined the victim's mother.

His father also said that he was a good man, and he didn't think that anyone was following him or trying to kill him. Robert's parents are blaming the police for his death, saying, "They killed him."

While other details of the tragic incident are not yet clear to the police, they are trying to investigate the reasons behind the matter. It is believed that the victim was part of a robbery gang, which got him killed for some personal reasons.