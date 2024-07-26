Bahamas police investigate fatal shooting near Farrington Road, 21-year-old killed

Friday, 9th August 2024
Friday, 26th July 2024

Bahamas: The police officials in the Bahamas have launched an investigation into the shooting incident that took place near the Farrington Road area. The incident resulted in the death of a 21-year-old male while another 31-year-old male was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The individuals at the scene of the crime, who identified themselves as the victim’s relatives, said that the man was shot dead in Brandon Adderley. They reported that he was a twin and his brother was shot dead back in May in Bain town.

According to the information, police were alerted by ShotSpotter technology about gunshots being discharged in the area of Flamingo Avenue off Farrington Road just before 7 pm on Thursday.

The responding officers, on arrival in the area, found an adult male lying on the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The preliminary reports suggested that a blue-colored Japanese vehicle obstructed the victim and his sibling as they approached the junction of Eden Street when they were traveling east along Flamingo Avenue in a black-colored Japanese vehicle.

It is reported that the two males, both of whom were armed with firearms, opened fire on the victim’s vehicle, forcing one of them to exit and flee safely, but the suspects kept shooting the 21-year-old, killing him on the spot.

As the officers arrived on the site, they called the Emergency Medical Services personnel, who examined the victim and pronounced him dead.

However, the 31-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he is being treated for gunshot injuries to his hand and lower body.

The police officials reported that they have not been able to determine any cause for this incident while they have already in custody one suspect in relation to the incident. They are also urging the public to come to the front in case they have any information

This murder marks the 73rd homicide in the country since the beginning of this year, raising concerns among the government. 

Monica Walker

