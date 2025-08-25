On August 23, Azruddin Mohamed, presidential contender of the WIN party, rallied thousands of Region One residents, emphasizing his vision for a stronger Guyanese economy ahead of the September 1 elections.

Guyana: A wave of blue supporters for the We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) party surged through Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) streets on Saturday, further confirming WIC News' online survey that concluded the WIN party is a major contender against the PPP/C, despite online speculation to the contrary.

August 23 saw President contender of the WIN party, Azruddin Mohamed, at the rally making his final pitch to the Region One community before the September 1 polls. Thousands of residents, clad in blue, took to the streets in a massive show of support for businessman Azruddin Mohamed, whose core message focuses on boosting Guyana's economy for a brighter future.

The streets overflowed with hope and optimism from the residents who turned in support of the businessman who had visited the region several times since announcing his run for the presidency.

Citizens across Guyana have been rallying with Azruddin of the WIN party due to his vision that’s not only expressed in words but in action as the residents and citizens across Guyana have come forward to speak of the service that Azruddin has lended to the citizens.

The Saturday rally became a testament to the impact that Azruddin and the WIN party has had on the Guyana people as many believe that true leadership is not measured by speeches but in service.

The residents of Port Kaituma put their trust in him and praised his policies that will uplift the lives of the indigenous people and every other Guyanese. Azruddin expressed his heartfelt gratitude to them for their overwhelming support and reminded them that change is inevitable.

Azruddin has faced criticism on his presidential candidacy since the 2025 election run began due to his sanctioning by the United States, with some questioning whether his international reputation could impact his ability to effectively lead the country.