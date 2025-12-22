Jamaica records 65% surge in police killings in 2025, INDECOM data reveals

The organisation raised concerns after 2025 death figures surpassed those recorded during the same period in 2024.

Jamaica: Shock grips the citizens of Jamaica as the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) cites a 65% increase in police killings in 2025 compared to 2024. According to data provided by INDECOM, Jamaica has so far, from January 1 to December 18 2025 recorded the deaths of 298 people who have died after being involved in fatal shooting incidents with security forces.

The organisation has raised concerns over the high increase in the number of deaths as the 2025 figures have already surpassed the 2024 figures of around the same time.

INDECOM records that 118 more people have been killed in fatal shootings by the security officers compared to the same time in 2024, where only 180 people had been murdered.

The sharp increase in the number of deaths has sparked concerns not only among the citizens of Jamaica but also among human rights lobby groups including , Jamaicans for Justice, JFJ over the conduct of the police when interacting with civilians and police's use of deadly force in critical situations.

Concerns that have been addressed by SSP Dennis Brooks, Senior Communication Strategist for the Jamaica Constabulary Force on Monday who stated that the police usually result to deadly force only when they are confronting armed criminals and have no choice but to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, Dr. Maziki Thame, Opposition Senator, cited while speaking in the Upper House on Friday, that there has been a dramatic increase in police shootings and the country cannot turn its back, as just till December 18, there have been 18 people killed by the police authorities.

She proceeded to urge for the police officers to increase the use of their bodycams when conducting operations.

INDECOM’s data comes just hours after the organisation launched another investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a Manchester resident, Omer Campbell after an alleged confrontation with the police in Porus on Thursday.