Gurjit Bhandal says Journalist Ashis Ray is on Mehul Choksi’s payroll 

Gurjit Bhandal has issued a strong statement in response to a recent article by Ashis Ray, a journalist associated with The Wire, alleging selective reporting and a lack of factual accuracy. He questioned Ray’s credibility and said that he is “on the payroll” of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.

In his statement, Bhandal asserted that Ray’s reporting reflects a consistent pattern of favouring Choksi while missing key judicial findings and developments that do not support his narrative. He further said that the consistent pattern raises serious concerns, particularly at a time when judicial proceedings are still ongoing.

Bhandal said that although Ray claims to have closely followed developments in the Choksi case, his articles have repeatedly failed to include significant facts that have emerged against the businessman.

Gurit Bhandal pointed out that Ray did not report when Indian courts declared Mehul Choksi a fugitive, nor did he adequately cover developments in other jurisdictions that raised questions about Choksi’s claims. He explained Ray’s narrative and noted that key judicial findings, including those from courts in the United Kingdom, have been overlooked despite their key relevance.

Referring to proceedings before the UK High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, Bhandal highlighted that the court ordered Mehul Choksi to deposit £677,000 as security for costs in a defamation claim he initiated. He said the court’s observations raised serious doubts about the strength of Choksi’s case.

Quoting from the judgement, Bhandal noted that Justice Mansfield stated, “This is not one of those rare cases where it can be seen that there is a high probability of success,” indicating weak prospects of the claim.

The court further observed, “There is no direct evidence of that,” and added, “There is no evidence one way or the other as to where the plan was hatched or furthered,” highlighting the absence of concrete proof.

Bhandal who was accused of kidnapping Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda again refuted the allegations adding that, “There is no witness evidence as to the kidnapping and assault of the claimant, other than that of the claimant himself”. He added that the judgements have further made it clear that much of the material presented by Choksi’s lawyers consisted of hearsay or opinion.

Additionally, Bhandal stated that Ashis Ray failed to report key rulings of Belgian courts, noting that the lower court in Antwerp had held that Mehul Choksi faced no real risk of torture, inhuman treatment, or denial of a fair trial if extradited to India, after finding no credible evidence to support such claims.

He added that this decision was subsequently upheld by Belgium’s top court, which rejected Choksi’s appeal, thereby affirming the earlier findings. Bhandal further noted that the courts also found no substantial evidence to support Choksi’s allegations of abduction. According to the court, the records submitted by the fugitive businessman do not "conclusively indicate" that he was the victim of a kidnapping in Antigua ordered by Indian authorities.

The Commission for the Control of Interpol’s Files (CCF) removed Mehul Choksi’s name from the Interpol Red Notice list in November 2022. The CCF operates independently of the Interpol Secretariat and is primarily composed of elected legal experts from various countries, serving as a body where individuals can challenge notices issued against them.

Choksi’s claim that the prosecutor withheld information regarding the CCF’s findings on his alleged abduction from Antigua during proceedings before the Antwerp pre-trial chamber also failed to gain traction, with Belgium’s apex court rejecting this argument.

According to Bhandal, such findings raise broader concerns about the credibility of the claims being made by Ashis Ray.

He also criticised Ray’s reporting on the withdrawal of the INTERPOL Red Corner Notice against Choksi, stating that while the development was highlighted, the full context was not presented. Bhandal said that the notice was withdrawn on similar grounds against those who were accused of kidnapping Choksi. The names of those individuals were Bhandal himself, Gurjit Singh and Barbara Jarabik.

He argued that the omission of this information created a misleading impression, outlining serious issues with his credibility.

Bhandal further cited findings from an independent investigation led by former Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Tarique Ghaffur, which examined the circumstances surrounding Choksi’s alleged kidnapping in Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda. According to him, the investigation which ran for about one month found no evidence to support claims that Choksi had been abducted.

He also noted that statements from officials in Antigua and Barbuda, including the Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the Police Commissioner, have outlined that there is no evidence supporting allegations of kidnapping, further contradicting Choksi’s claims.

Commenting on the role of the media, Bhandal said that The Wire is a respected organisation and that journalists writing for such platforms are expected to maintain accuracy and balance. However, he alleged that the pattern of reporting in this instance reflects a lack of both.

He further stated that when reporting on sensitive legal matters involving multiple jurisdictions, it is essential to present all relevant facts and judicial findings, particularly those that may contradict a given narrative.

The statement comes at a critical time as a three-member bench of judges at an Antwerp court will deliver a ruling on whether Mehul Choksi, once a jewellery magnate of Indian origin, should be extradited to India.