58-year-old stabbed multiple times after being lured outside home by woman

Police said the victim was lured outside his home by a woman known to him before being attacked by a group of men, leaving him hospitalised as investigators search for suspects.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 58-year-old man was brutally assaulted and stabbed repeatedly on June 3, 2026 at approximately 6:30 p.m. outside his own residence by a group of people. According to the official reports, the victim was lured outside his home near Cangawood Trace, Forest Park by a woman known to him.

According to the information, as he stepped out of his house, he was immediately confronted by the woman and a group of four men. Investigators noted that preliminary investigations revealed that one man was armed with a knife.

The group reportedly got hold of him and immediately launched a brutal attack leading to stabbing him multiple times in his back. The victim, despite being stabbed in the back multiple times, managed to break free and defend himself with a cutlass. This resulted in forcing the attackers to flee the area before causing further harm.

The victim is currently recovering in the San Fernando General Hospital after being brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times by the gang as a neighbour reported the incident and called the emergency medical services.

Police have identified a primary female suspect who is believed to have lured the victim out of his home before the assault.

Further enquiries are underway as the investigators are locating the male suspects responsible for the attack. The incident has left the community in shock as people expressed their views through social media discussions,

A user named Camille Williams commented, “The level of wickedness and setups happening right now is wild. You truly have to be careful with who you allow into your space and who you let your guard down around. Glad this man was able to fight back, but it's a major wake-up call for everyone to stay alert.”