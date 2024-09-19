Trinidad: Woman dies after being set on fire amid domestic dispute

Trinidad and Tobago: A 41-year-old female, Afiya Kalifa Ashaki Adams, who was a resident of Maraj Avenue, Mission Road, Freeport, Trinidad, has reportedly died after her husband set her on fire.



According to the information, Adams and her common-law husband, Sunit Arjoon, got into a huge argument around 5 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2024, following which the man doused the victim with gasoline and set her on fire.



On the other hand, there are conflicting accounts of this incident in which the female was burnt amid domestic dispute, and her common-law husband is said to be in custody.



A few people stated entirely different circumstances, which led to the death of Afiya, saying that she was intoxicated at the time of the argument, following which she stabbed him in his face. The husband moves away from the situation to avoid further escalation.



The area in which they lived, they have no electricity and is reliant on a generator which is fueled by gasoline.



Adam was the one who doused herself with the gasoline and started running wild, wetting her children with the gasoline. Sadly there was already an active fire where bush was was burning.



When the fire started to blaze, she then stopped the keg of gasoline and started rolling on ground that is when her husband and family ran to her aid.



The husband was not on the run, which is contrary to social media and media reports; he is assisting police with their investigation.



He is currently hospitalized for the stabbed wound to the face, and the burns he got on the two legs from the knees go down; the entire leg arm is bandaged, part of the upper right arm is bandaged, and part of his stomach is also bandaged from sustaining burn wounds.



Notably, Afiya's brother, Akanni Adams, aka Dole, was shot and killed by police in Sea Lots in July 2019.



While the real facts behind the incident still remain unknown, the police officials are continuing their investigations to discover the truth.