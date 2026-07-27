Jamaica: Man fatally shot after police chase of suspected stolen vehicle in West Kingston

The vehicle was spotted along Spanish Town Road, where police signalled the driver to stop.

Jamaica: A man was fatally shot following an alleged confrontation with police in West Kingston on Sunday afternoon, July 26, 2026 after the cops reported that they pursued a allegedly stolen motor vehicle through the sections of Kingston.

Police noted that the incident began at about 3 p.m., when officers responded to the sighting of the motor vehicle reported stolen several weeks ago. The vehicle was spotted along Spanish Town Road, where police signalled the driver to stop. However, as per the reports, the driver allegedly sped off, which ultimately prompted a police chase.

Police reported that the pursuit ended on Raymond Place in West Kingston, where the occupants abandoned the vehicle. Officers alleged that the men then opened fire on them, and police returned the fire.

Officials noted that a man was subsequently found with gunshot wounds in a nearby gully. He was subsequently taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. However, his identity has not yet been released.

The incident has sparked concerns over the internet as user across social media have shared their opinions through comments, as a user commented, “Well it’s alleged that the motor vehicle was stolen, why would you be driving a stolen vehicle and with the rate of police killing why would you nah say there was an confrontation because we know how these things go but I feel it’s time some adults choose the right path.”

Another user commented, “If they steal cars and carry guns, they get into all kinds of other criminal activities. Great job Officers!”

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been notified about the incident, and the incident remains under active investigation.