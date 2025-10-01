Jamaica: Clarendon man impersonates Labour Ministry employee, scams woman

The accused is 32-year-old, a mechanic and farmer from Clarendon, is currently on trial for obtaining money by false pretense.

Jamaica: The police in Manchester have charged a Clarendon man in a case of foreign employment fraud. He is accused of pretending to be an employee in the Ministry of Labour and getting a woman to pay money in return of a job opportunity.

The accused is 32-year old Martin Moxey, also known as “Demon”. He is a mechanic and farmer from Toll Gate in Clarendon. At present, he is standing trial for charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

According to police reports, Moxey was introduced to a woman via her brother in August. During this meeting, he reportedly claimed to work with the Ministry of Labour. He told the woman that he was responsible for overseas work and travel programmes.

The woman took an interest in the offer. She was then allegedly asked to pay $130,000 to a commercial bank in May Pen. Along with the payment, the victim was told to provide her personal documents. She did as she was asked, believing that soon she would receive details about her employment.

After handing over the money and documents, the woman was told that she would hear from the Ministry’s head office with the date of her interview. However, no such call was ever made. When she tried to get in touch with Moxey again, he was out of contact.

The matter was reported to the police. As part of their investigation, Moxey was named a person of interest. He later turned himself in at May Pen Police Station and was then transferred to Mandeville Police Station.

On Friday, September 26, an identification parade was held, and the woman positively identified him. He was later charged with fraud. The court date for this is not yet determined.