Jamaica: Businessman Nicholas Morgan granted $1.2 million bail on Fraud Charges

Nicholas Morgan appeared in St. Catherine Parish Court on September 26, 2025, where all complainants present expressed their desire to have their money refunded.

Jamaica: A businessman from St Andrew, Nicholas Morgan (35) has been granted $1.2 million bail after he was charged with having collected millions for motor vehicles which he did not deliver. He was charged with six counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

Morgan appeared before St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, September 26, 2025. All complainants were in attendance and said that they wanted their money back. They said that Morgan took money for vehicles which he did not deliver as promised.

The accused’s legal representative told the court that his client should be granted bail and he intends to reimburse. The lawyer also said that Morgan did not intend to defraud anyone, but only failed to deliver the vehicles at the agreed time.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne granted him bail of $200,000 for each of the six charges. That brings the total bail amount to $1.2 million. Morgan must report to the Duhaney Park Police Station once a week. He must also hand over his travel documents and is placed on a stop order. The next court date is set for November 28, 2025.

The judge informed the defense that the purpose of bail was to give Morgan time to make amends before his next court date.

According to allegations by the complainants, Morgan collected $1.3 million from a single complainant between January and July for a 2019 Honda Fit. He failed to deliver the vehicle at the agreed time. Efforts to recover the money were unsuccessful, after which the matter was taken to the police.

After Morgan’s arrest, many other complainants came forward with similar reports. This led to five more fraud charges being laid against Nicholas Morgan.

The case has raised concerns about business practices in the motor vehicle industry. Many complainants are now seeking justice and hope that the court will ensure that Morgan repays their money on time.