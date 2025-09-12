Jamaica: Allegations of unjust election resurface ahead of PM Andrew Holness’s swearing-in ceremony

As Andrew Holness prepares for his swearing-in as Jamaica's Prime Minister, the opposition PNP raises allegations of an unjust election and considers legal action.

Jamaica: With only days left until the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Jamaican Prime Minister from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Andrew Holness. Allegations of an unjust election have begun resurfacing from the main opposition party the People National Party(PNP) towards the entire election process.

Mark Golding, People's National Party (PNP) President stated in a press conference that the party does not intend to seek any magisterial recount in any constituency following its defeat in the September 3 General Election.

Although the PNP have announced that they are contemplating filing a case with The Supreme Court concerning the conduct of the September 3 General Elections as they collect enough evidence.

PNP President Mark Golding told on Thursday that the nature of the irregularities which took place in St Andrew West Central is being carefully scrutinised in anticipation of a case being brought before the Constituted Authority for the “appropriate relief”.

The JLP has slammed the fresh allegations saying that the party should provide evidence or shut up, noting that the PNP has failed to accept defeat of the September 3 results and is now engaging in political mischief.

Speaking at a post-election press conference held at JLP’s Belmont Road headquarters on Thursday, Dr Christopher Tufton, Kamina Johnson Smith, and communications taskforce member Abka Fitz-Henley, addressed recent comments from the PNP party that included a call for an independent review of the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) also including raised concerns about voter suppression and alleged vote-buying.

JLP have denied the accusation of vote buying and accused PNP of making unfounded accusations against the electoral process while avoiding accountability for their own failures at the polls.

“If the PNP thinks that is not the case, they should provide the evidence otherwise they should shut up and I say so as diplomatically as possible, and focus on being an opposition,” Tufton stressed that they cannot be making such strong accusations without evidence.

Meanwhile Smith stated that the PNP has taken the position of having frivolous yet baseless accusations despite their initial acceptance of the loss in the September 3 General Elections, indicating the party’s desperation and unwillingness to face the results of their defeat.

Andrew Holness is expected to be sworn in for his third term in office as Prime Minister of Jamaica for the next 5 years at King’s House, the official residence of the Governor General at 4 p.m.( Jamaica’s local time). With his sworn in ceremony expected to be conducted by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

Holness is expected to take the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office at the ceremony where he will also be presented with his instrument of appointment by the Governor General.

The final count of votes concluded on Sunday, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) winning 35 seats and the People's National Party (PNP) securing 28 in the recent 2025 general election.