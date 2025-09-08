Jamaica: JCF Constable walks free after mediation in wounding and property damage case

The case highlights the use of mediation in criminal matters involving law enforcement officers when both parties reach an agreement.

Jamaica: A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) who was charged with serious crimes has been discharged after coming to an agreement with the complainant through mediation. This case shows that mediation is used in some criminal cases, especially when both parties agree and the charges are not considered capital offense.

Constable Ricardo Fray was charged with “wounding with intent and malicious destruction of property” following an incident at Papine Square in St Andrew which took place on December 6, 2024. Investigators reported that Fray unlawfully wounded a district constable during the confrontation.

The case was investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), which then referred the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for ruling. Based on the ruling, criminal charges were brought forward against Constable Fray, who was put on trial at the Corporate Area Parish Court earlier this year.

Use of mediation to achieve settlement

During the first hearing, both Fray and the complaint agreed to explore settlement through mediation instead of the traditional court proceedings. The parties entered a structured mediation exercise, which was aimed at presenting a resolution which can be accepted by both parties.

After weeks of discussion which ended in an agreement, Constable Fray paid $400,00 to the complainant. Once the payment was confirmed, the mediation was seen as a success. As a result, the prosecutor did not present any evidence in the court. The judge then gave a verdict of not guilty which led to the constable’s discharge.

While the case is over, INDECOM’s oversight over the police force continues at a large scale. As per the data released by the agency, between January 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025, the commission reported 64 out of the JCF’s members had been ruled to have committed charges. Of these, over 40 members have already appeared before the court, while 23 are still pending cases.