Saint Lucia to welcome over 27k cruise visitors this week

Eighteen cruise ships will dock at Port Castries during this period, boosting the local economy by providing business to cab drivers and tour guides.

The Government of Saint Lucia is claiming that the island is set to witness the arrival of over 27,000 cruise visitors this week. Reportedly, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority stated that they are expecting the major arrivals from February 17 to the February 23.

As per the Tourism Authority 18 cruise ships will dock at the Port Castries during this period, and added how they will benefit local economy by providing business to cab drivers and tour guides.

While sharing the numbers, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority said that the anticipated arrival of thousands of passengers highlights the continued significance of cruise tourism to the island.

“As visitors explore our tours and attractions, Saint Lucia remains dedicated to enhancing its product offerings and enriching the overall experience for both residents and guests,” it added.

According to the information, Saint Lucia will be welcoming four cruises on Monday, including Wind Spirit, MSC Virtuosa, Freewinds and SeaDream 1. These cruises will dock simultaneously at Port Castries with a total of 7,134 passengers.

Tomorrow, Celebrity Beyond will be arriving to the island while the following day two cruises including Viking Sea and Star Pride will arrive.

On February 21, five cruises will arrive simultaneously including Norwegian Viva, Aidaluna, Royal Clipper, Sea Cloud 11 and Sea Cloud with hundreds and thousands of visitors who are set to embark on scheduled tours and excursions.

Meanwhile, Marella Explorer 2 and AidaPerla will arrive on February 22 while on the last day of the week, Saint Lucia will welcome MS Vista, Celebrity Eclipse, Freewinds and Royal Clipper.

Complete Cruise Schedule for Saint Lucia (February 17-23)

17 February 2025 (Monday)

Wind Spirit – 148 passengers

MSC Virtuosa – 6334 passengers

Freewinds – 540 passengers

SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers

18 February 2025 (Tuesday)

Celebrity Beyond – 3260 passengers

19 February 2025 (Wednesday)

Viking Sea – 930 passengers

Star Pride – 208 passengers

21 February 2025 (Friday)

Norwegian Viva – 3221 passengers

AIDALuna – 2500 passengers

Royal Clipper – 227 passengers

Sea Cloud 11 – 96 passengers

Sea Cloud – 64 passengers

22 February 2025 (Saturday)

Marella Explorer 2 – 1814 passengers

AIDAperla – 3400 passengers

23 February 2025 (Sunday)

MS Vista – 1250 passengers

Celebrity Eclipse – 2850 passengers

Freewinds – 540 passengers

Royal Clipper – 227 passengers