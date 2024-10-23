St Kitts and Nevis: Newly refurbished lobby completed at JNF General Hospital, PM Drew lauds collaboration

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the handover ceremony of the Joseph N France General Hospital’s newly refurbished lobby on Tuesday. He lauded the collaboration between The Cable, local businesses, and government officials.



The project was spearheaded by The Cable on the occasion of St Kitts and Nevis’ 40th anniversary which transformed the hospital’s entrance into a welcoming space for patients and their families.



During the ceremony, PM Drew noted that healthcare is a national concern and outlined the significance of having public private partnerships in achieving meaningful change.



He outlined that this could not have been done by any one individual or entity, but by all of the officials coming together as one unstoppable force.



It was reported that the project was launched back in November 2023 and needed the partnership of several public and private entities which included the TDC Group of Companies, Vaughn’s Construction and the hospital’s management team.



According to the Prime Minister, the refurbishment of the JNF hospital lobby is just one part of a larger initiative to expand healthcare facilities across St Kitts and Nevis. He noted that the government’s broader strategy comprises of the development of a new climate smart hospital that will further boost the healthcare infrastructure of the country.



Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of The Cable, Patricia Walters, emphasized that the project went beyond just simply repainting the lobby as the company required to build a pleasant atmosphere so that whether they are waiting or passing through, their spirit would be uplifted.



This initiative is another milestone in the health sector of St Kitts and Nevis as the Prime Minister along with his cabinet members are leading the path towards sustainability in health sector.



The PM Drew government has made several other strides in the sector along with making many advancements in the JNF General Hospital to assist citizens with all types of problems related to any health issue.