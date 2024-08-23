Saint Lucia welcomes over 40,000 visitors in July, marking 32% increase from 2023

The island of Saint Lucia has experienced a significant tourism boost in July 2024 with the arrival of over 40000 visitors. A total of 41,476 people arrived on the island, which marked a remarkable 32 percent increase from the same period last year.



The Minister of Tourism, Dr Ernest Hilaire said that the increase in visitor arrival is because of the vibrant Lucian Carnival, American Airlines' introduction of a daily flight from Miami, and JetBlue's additional daily flight from New York.



He reported that the US-led this influx with a whopping 52 percent increase on a month-on-month basis, while major increases were also seen from major destinations like Canada, the UK, and the Caribbean.



According to the reports, the Lucian Carnival attracted a huge number of visitors from across the region and the world while the carnival was also a star studded affair with several celebrities gracing the streets throughout the festivities.



The celebrities who attended the festival included American singer Chloe Bailey, Games of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, Haitian-American actress, musician, content creator, and comedian Jessie Woo, Nigerian sensation, singer, dancer, and content creator Korra Obidi, Soca Artist Patrice Roberts; and Miss Jamaica World 2022 Shanique Singh.



The presence of these celebs at the carnival in Saint Lucia showcased the island's growing presence among the visitors and international stars.



On the other hand, American Airlines and JetBlue's utmost trust in the destination has also contributed to bringing a huge influx of visitors who, in turn, injected directly into the economy of Saint Lucia.



This huge success is also the result of the hard work of the tourism officials who every month participate in international summits and events to build new relations and collaborations and place the island nation on the world map and on every passionate traveller's bucket list.



With the number of tourists arriving on the island surging continuously, the island is anticipating a successful 2024-2025 tourism season, marked by increased air arrivals, cruise arrivals, and hotel bookings.



In addition to this, with the historic victory of Saint Lucian athlete Julien Alfred at the Paris Olympics 2024, it is expected that the island will experience a major tourism boost as a result of the country's increased visibility and profile.



This is because Saint Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal has put the island on the map of recognition, which is generating international attention.

The tourism officials are now expanding the tourism portfolio to include eco-tourism, adventure travel, and cultural experiences for the huge number of visitors who visit the island every month.



