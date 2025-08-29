Porter Airlines expands Bahamas service with nonstop flights from Canada, starting this fall

Bahamas will receive daily flights from Toronto will start on November 26, followed by Ottawa departures on December 13 and Hamilton flights on December 14, 2025.

Bahamas: Porter Airlines are all set to launch new nonstop flights to Nassau from Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton starting this fall. The announcement came at the conclusion of the Ministry of Tourism’s Sale Mission last month, which Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper supported saying that it just in time for the winter season.

According to the information by Minister Chester Cooper, daily Toronto flights will begin November 26 while Ottawa departures are set for December 13 and Hamilton flights begin December 14, 2025.

“Porter Airlines is adding ten new flights to the Bahamas. Every day, seven days per week from Toronto. Two Days out of Hamilton along with one day out of Ottawa. This is great news for the island of the Bahamas. This all starts around the end of November,” he added.

The Minister further said that his team’s mission has been to create more opportunities for the guests to come to Nassau and added, “Canadians love the Bahamas, we are seeing very strong demand and now, instead of having 26 flights, we have 36 flights.”

Following the development, aviation experts said that while some carriers are scaling back, Porter Airlines is betting big on the US market, with a significant new expansion from Hamilton International Airport.

These new flights by Porter are especially more exciting because they are using their state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 aircraft which means there will be no middle seats, just comfort and convenience.

This expansion is a bold move, especially as other Canadian airlines have been reducing their U.S. services. Porter is not only reinforcing its commitment to its American routes but is also expanding its network to include destinations like Cancun and Nassau. With a potential codeshare agreement with American Airlines on the horizon, the possibilities for travellers are growing even more.

Apart from Porter, Air Canada and WestJet are also launching new flights from Canada. According to the information by the Bahamas’ tourism ministry, Air Canada will offer services to and from Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax while WestJet will offer from Toronto and Calgary.

Air Canada will operate daily year-round flights from Toronto, increasing to 12 flights per week in October. From Montreal, the airline will offer one flight per week during the summer, ramping up to four flights per week in December with new nonstop service. Additionally, Air Canada will launch new nonstop services in December with one flight per week on Fridays from both Ottawa and Halifax.

Meanwhile, WestJet will offer four flights per week from Toronto during the summer, increasing to seven flights per week in December. The airline will also introduce new nonstop service from Calgary with one flight per week, launching in December.