BahamasAir announces new route to Montego Bay

Bahamas: BahamasAir announced new route to Montego Bay and is all set to launch direct flights to Jamaica in November 2024. The airline will offer flights for two days a week including Thursday and Sunday from November 17, 2024.

The flights will operate from Lynden Pindling International Airport to Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay. It will enhance the connectivity between Bahamas and Jamaica and further assist in fostering relations between the two authorities.

Bahamasair is the regional airline of the Caribbean and provides connections to several island nations with direct flight service. The service will be provided with the far starting from $526 on the roundtrip and it is the introductory rate including all the taxes.

The airline asked the visitors to book their flights and said that the terms and conditions will be applied. The airline added,” We're thrilled to launch direct flights to Jamaica. Rally up your crew and get ready for an unforgettable escape.”

Earlier, the airline announced the flights between Nassau and Miami for the roundtrip with the fare starting from US$252 only. Bahamasair will provide an offer on the flight and the offer will remain applicable for the flights that will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The last date of the offer will be November 17, 2024. Bahamasair also announced the “Summer Schedule” for the Deadman’s Cay, Long Island and added that the flights will be operated for one day a week.

The flight from Nassau to Deadman’s Cay with the departure time of 7: 25 am on every Thursday and Sunday. The return flight will operate with the arrival time of 8: 50 am.

On Monday, the flight on the route will depart at 9: 40 am and the arrival time of 11: 05 am. On Tuesday, the flight on the route will depart at 1: 25 pm and the arrival time of the flight will be 2: 50 pm.

