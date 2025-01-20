Bahamas: Greek Festival 2025 returns for Jan 25-26, featuring authentic cuisine

Bahamas: The Greek Festival 2025 is just around the corner and is slated to be held on January 25-26 in the Bahamas. The organisers are inviting the locals to come out and celebrate Greece’s rich heritage through a spectacular showcase of authentic food, desserts and traditions.

The festival will feature a vibrant celebration of Greek culture and President of the Parish Council Alexandra Lynch is enthusiastic about the event. He emphasised the significance of keeping these festivities alive for the community and promises Greek Fest 25 to be bigger and better.

Throughout the two days, there will be live entertainment by Onerio Entertainment while visitors will be delighted to authentic Greek food, dance performances, Greek pastries, 2 bars serving Greek beer and wines as well as a kid's corner and church tours.

While expressing her enthusiasm, Lynch said, “It is every two years, and we don’t do it every year because it is a lot of work.” He also said that there will be a lot of local vendors who will have their local offerings on display, providing the visitors with a lot of variety of Greek food to choose from.

Greece born Artemi Zervos is excited to share authentic Greek cuisine, inviting all to enjoy delicacies that cater to both meat lovers and vegans, promising something for everyone.

She outlined, “My booth is authentic Greek island foods like pastichio, moussaka, soutzoukakia and we also have the ones with the meat and those who are vegan or vegetarian. We have those as well for them. We invite you to come and taste taste the Greek Islands.”

Meanwhile, in response to past feedback on spacing and menu variety, Lynch assured attendees that this year’s festival will address prior shortcomings to deliver an even better experience.

“We've tried to correct some of our mistakes because we know that last year our lines were very long and frustrating. We have spread our boundaries out a little bit more so that there is more seating, more access to booths without it being so congested,” she added.

According to her, one of the things which will be new this year is something called street food which can be quickly bought and ate as people can walk away it in their hands.

The tickets for the festival are priced at just $5 for children aged 12 and below and $10 for adults, making it very affordable for everyone to attend and join the festivities.

History of Greek Festival

The Greek festival had its inception in 2003 and it stemmed from a conversation between Alexandra Lynch and Tony Miaoulis about an idea to organise a fundraiser for the Greek Oxthodox Church in the Bahamas. The plans included spit-roasted lamb in the courtyard of the church and dancing in the street but the idea soon became much more than just a simple fundraiser.