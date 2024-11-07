Air Canada unveils plan to resume services to Trinidad and Tobago for Summer 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: In a significant development, Air Canada is all set to re introduce services to Port of Spain. Beginning from May 1, 2025, the air carrier will offer four day a week service from Canada to Trinidad.



As of now, this will be only Canadian serving Trinidad and Tobago during Summer 2025. This new service is anticipated to yield positive results for both destinations with the increased air access for Canadian travellers seeking to visit the island next year.



The airline will offer services between Pearson International Airport in Toronto and Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain, Trinidad.



While announcing the development through an official press release, Executive Vice President Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada, Mark Galardo said that the airline is very please to be returning to Port of Spain starting Summer 2025.



He added that the year-round service reflects the extensive family and business ties between the two nations and will support the tourism industry of the island. From the global Toronto hub, passengers will be able to connect easily onward to over 30 destinations in Canada or across the world, said Galardo.



He further announced that the new four day a week service is timed for local preferences and will be operated with one of the new Boeing 737 Max aircraft which will offer two cabins of service and seatback entertainment for every passenger.



Meanwhile, the General Manager of the Authority, Hayden Newton emphasized that the return of Air Canada is a major step forward in its efforts to expand travel options and boost connectivity for Trinidad and Tobago.



According to him, this move by Air Canada boosts the capacity on this route and strengthens the airline’s position as a major hub the Caribbean region.



The General Manager said that he is looking forward to working closely with the airline and will ensure a seamless, safe and enjoyable experience for all the travellers.



Notably, several airlines are adding new routes or are increasing their services to Trinidad and Tobago in recent times which showcases the island’s trust among discerning travellers. Recently, KLM Royal Dutch Airline also increased its frequency in the Twin Island nation to ease travelers during the peak winter season.



Also, United Airlines relaunched its New Jersey to Port of Spain services for winter 2024-2025, showcasing its trust in the destination.



The resumed services by Air Canada will also be supporting the island’s ongoing development of tourism, trade and cultural exchange and will enable individuals to have increased opportunities to connect with Canada which is the 2ndlargest source market to Trinidad and Tobago.



Canada is also home to a vibrant diaspora coming from Trinidad and Tobago, which further enhances prospects for tourism and business interests.



Under the guidance of the Ministry of Works and Transport of the island nation, the tourism authority continues to invest in attracting new airlines while retaining and expanding the existing routes.



With these additional flights, Trinidad and Tobago is set to benefit as the more number of tourists will arrive, the more they will be contributing to the overall economy of the island nation directly or indirectly, giving a major push to the tourism sector.



It will also benefit the local vendors, individual restaurant operators, tour guides, taxi drivers, and others who can offer their immense goods and services to the visitors.



As the country is looking forward to a successful season for tourism, it is set to welcome the passengers with open arms and looks forward to offering them the best of the Caribbean, including the local food and delicacies, allowing them to indulge in the local culture.