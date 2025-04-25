Guyana: Double Day hotel, owner’s home torched after Adrianna Younge, 11, found dead in pool

Residents expressed frustration over the handling of the girl's investigation near a house just three streets from the hotel.

Guyana: The residence of the Double Day Hotel owner was set ablaze on Thursday by angry protestors, hours after the lifeless body of alleged missing 11-year-old Adrianna Younge was found in the swimming pool of the hotel.

The house is located three streets away from the hotel and residents of the area were upset at the way the investigation for the girl was handled.

According to reports, Adrianna, a student and resident of the area, went missing during a family visit to the hotel on the afternoon of Wednesday. Despite an initial police investigation on the premises, the young child was not found until the following morning when her body was seen surfacing in the pool.

Within minutes, as the child’s body was removed from the property, the entire hotel was set ablaze and hundreds of residents came out in a loud protest and demanded justice for the young girl.

There was a huge chaos at the hotel on Thursday morning as fire engulfed the building and heavily armed police faced off against an outraged crowd.

Videos surfacing on social media shows the girl’s father diving into the pool to bring his daughter’s lifeless body out of the water.

It was further reported that visible bruises were observed on her body including a severely injured knee which raised serious concerns about the involvement of foul play.

Following the incident, hotel owners and several other persons have been taken into custody in relation to the death of the 11-year-old and the police is expected to carry out thorough investigation and find the truth behind this tragic death.

Moreover, the police said that an internationally recognised pathologist is expected to arrive in Guyana to carry out an independent postmortem examination on the body of the deceased. The pathologist, Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul is reportedly arriving from Barbados.