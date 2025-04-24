Guyana: Wife, in-laws gunned down in brutal shooting — Suspect on the run

Guyana: A shooting on Wednesday evening at a residence in Waiakabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in Guyana has left three women dead and one man critically injured. The three women have been identified as members of the same family, said the police.

According to the preliminary reports, the police have identified the suspect as Ramzan Ramdial who reportedly opened fire on four individuals: his mother-in-law Waveney LaCruz, his wife Maline LaCruz, his sister-in-law Sueann LaCruz, and his brother-in-law Seon LaCruz. Police said that after the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and is currently on the run.

The incident also resulted in injuring Waveney’s son, Ceon LaCruz, who was later rushed to the hospital by neighbours.

It was confirmed that the three women succumbed to their injuries at the scene while Seon LaCruz was rushed to a nearby medical facility and is presently in critical condition.

Reports further claim that in January this year, Maline spoke out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Ramdial. During that time, the woman who identified herself as Maline Olivia LaCruz in a social media post indicated that she was living with her partner for 6 years and 7 months until she decided to walk away owing to abuse.

The young mother of two in January accused her partner of abusing her mentally, emotionally and physically:

“At this point this is my last option to get help and to get out of this abusive relationship and to get my children away from him,” she said.

The Guyana Police Force said that they have launched an investigation into the brutal incident and are looking for the suspect.

While the exact reason behind these killings is not clear, but the police are believing that the suspect has a history of abuse and he might have carried out the brutal act in anger.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Guyana are also expressing their shock and frustration over the incident. A local named Celika also claimed that last year there was a video going viral on social media showing Maline LaCruz beinng dragged out of a hotel by the suspect. “This is so sad I remembered a while back I came across this same young lady post on Facebook speaking about the abuse she was going through with this same man,” said another local.