Luigi Mangione, 26, charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

The suspect was arrested on Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania and the police revealed that he was found with a gun matching the type that was used during the shooting, a silencer as well as fake IDs.

A 26-year-old male Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder for the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson who was shot dead on Wednesday in Manhattan, New York. 

The suspect was arrested on Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania and the police revealed that he was found with a gun matching the type that was used during the shooting, a silencer as well as fake IDs. 

It is further reported that a McDonald’s employee identified Mangione which eventually led police to him. When enquired if he had recently been to New York, the suspect allegedly became quite and started to shake. 

It further appears that he urinated himself in the booking photo because of the tremendous shock he was in.  

Furthermore, the police have also recovered a handwritten document which they said that sheds light on his motives and state of mind.  

A senior law enforcement official who saw the document quoted it as saying, “These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.” 

The manifesto also mentions UnitedHealthcare by name, noting the size of the company and how much money it makes, and broadly condemns health-care companies for placing profits over care.  

Following his arrest, he has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a firearm.  

The CEO of America’s largest insurance company UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot at the age of 50 in the back last Wednesday morning outside the Hilton Hotel located in Midtown Manhattan. Police said that he was targeted in a pre-planned killing and the arrest of the suspect in less than a week showcases the swift actions taken by the officials.  

Suspect’s family breaks silence on his arrest 

Meanwhile, the family of the suspect has also broken their silence on his arrest. Nino Mangione, a Maryland state delegate and a cousin of Luigi’s, said in a statement on behalf of the family that unfortunately they cannot comment on news reports regarding him.  

The statement further added that the family is devastated and shocked by Luigi’s arrest and they offered prayers to the family of the victim Brian Thompson.  

