Defy, Defend, Depose: New evidence found in murder case of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson

The CEO of America’s largest insurance company UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was fatally shot early on December 4, 2024, outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan.

The incident took place just before the company’s investor meeting at the same venue.

Police has retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident which clearly shows the suspect shooting directly at the 50-year-old around 6 45 am.

The footage shows that the suspect was wearing a mask and carrying a gray backpack. The CCTV image of the suspect is now going viral on social media with police officials urging the public to keep an eye for him.

While the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he could not make it and was pronounced dead by the medical officials.

How Brian Thompson died

According to the officials, the gunman, who used a silencer-equipped handgun, waited near the hotel before approaching Thompson and firing multiple shots, hitting him directly in the back and leg.

It is reported that the suspect fled on foot and then on an electric Citi Bike and was last seen in Central Park.

Deny, Defend, Depose

It is reported that the detectives found a major breakthrough in the murder case of CEO Thompson as they found a shell which had inscribed words on them ‘deny, defend, depose’.

It was revealed that casings were found at the scene with this cryptic message left on them. The detectives also said that they have found several evidence that will help in the manhunt for the suspect.

Motive behind Brian Thomspon’s killing

Meanwhile, the police officials have described the killing as a ‘targeted attack’ but have not yet been able to establish any motive. It is being said that the reasons behind this attack could range from personal grievances to disputes related to the corporate world.

As CEO of one of the largest health insurance companies in the world, Thompson was a high-profile figure, and his company’s policies have faced criticism for their role in the United States’ healthcare system.

The officials said that such a position could have made him a target for someone who was deeply affected by these issues or involved in related business conflicts.

Additionally, speculations may arise about financial motives, workplace conflicts or even broader systemic frustrations but until any more evidence is uncovered, the police said that these remain plausible theories rather than confirmed motive.

Brian Thompson and UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare, which operates as the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group Inc, is based in Minnetonka, Missesota. It was founded in 1977 and has since been selling insurance products and health care services under the Optum brand.

It is also the world’s ninth largest company by revenue as well as the largest health care company by revenue.

Meanwhile, Thompson has a career which spanned 20 years in UnitedHealthcare and he joined the company in 2004 following which he rose through various ranks and became the CEO in 2021.

During his leadership, the company saw major growth, including more than 35 acquisitions in the last decade. He earned $10.2 million in 2023. Before that, he also worked at PwC for over six years, says his LinkedIn profile.