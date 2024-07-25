Guyana man charged with attempted murder for brutally abusing 1-year-old stepson

Guyana: The police officials in Guyana have arrested and charged a 24-year-old male for abusing his 1-year-old stepson on multiple occasions. The accused, Shawn Davidson, has been charged with an attempt to murder and has been remanded to prison.



According to the information, the accused is a resident of North East Squatting Area, Georgetown, and he was arrested by a ranker from the East La Penitence Police Station’s Criminal Investigation Department.



The police reported that the charge against the male was made on Wednesday, July 24, 20204.



Davidson appeared in front of the Georgetown Magistrates Court 1 before Senior Magistrate, Faith McGusty. The authorities reported that the charge was read to him and he was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until August 12 for a final report.



The police officials noted that David is accused of the attempted murder that he committed on his one-year-old stepson on July 17 this year.



The accusation was made after video evidence was shared by an unknown person on Monday, which shows the baby boy was brutally beaten by the accused on multiple occasions.



Not only this but in one video, the child was also seen bleeding from his mouth after being beaten by the man with a gun as the gun was placed inside the child’s mouth.



In another video, the baby boy was seen with burns on the lower part of his body, and it is being alleged that he was burnt by the suspect.



The suspect reportedly also broke one of the child’s legs, and another video also showed Davidson forcing the mother of the child to cut the hairs of the baby with scissors while threatening to throw the infant overboard and drown him.



After the latest incident on July 17, the child was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. A report was subsequently made against the suspect who was then arrested and charged for the brutal crime.



