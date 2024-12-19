Air Canada to launch nonstop flights between Toronto-Guyana in 2025

The announcement was made by the airline on Wednesday in which it stated that it will operate schedule direct service between Toronto and Georgetown.

Guyana: Air Canada is all set to begin its nonstop service between Toronto and Guyana from next year onwards. With this service, the airline aims to expand its network to the Caribbean region.

According to Air Canada, the expansion to Guyana is part of their aim to capitalize on the economic boom of the region.

The airline further noted that it will be using a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on this route.

While the company has not yet given a specific date for the beginning of this new service, but it is reported that the service could begin anytime for the summer travel season in 2025.

Notably, the only airline flying between Georgetown and Toronto at present is Caribbean airlines and there have been efforts by the government to get new airlines on this route because of the large Guyanese population in Canada.

As part of its broader strategy, the airline is set to add more than a dozen new international destinations in the coming years which would be driven by the incorporation of four new aircraft models including Boeing 787-10, Airbus A220, Boeing 737 MAX and the A321neo XLR.

Reportedly, the expansion of the airline will boost its operations across its main hubs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver with the aim of achieving 30 billion Canadian dollars in its annual revenue and boosting profitability by 2030.

The company further strives to support annual revenue growth of 7 to 8 percent which is supported by a 5 to 6 percent increase in capacity. The airline has also diversified its market across its three hubs with Toronto serving as the global hub, Montreal leading in transatlantic routes and Vancouver specialising in transpacific connections.

The current capacity distribution of the airline includes 21 percent for domestic routes, 34 percent for the Atlantic and 16 percent for the Pacific as well as 10 percent for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Additionally, Air Canada is also prioritizing Latin American in its overall expansion strategy with plans to launch flights to eight new destinations.