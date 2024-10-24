Double Olympic medalist Julien Alfred to receive grand welcome from diaspora in London

The registration has been opened for entry as the patrons are invited to join the celebration of afternoon. The event will be held at Leyton Great Hall, 1A Adelaide Road, Leyton, London E10 5NN.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Double Olympic medalist- Julien Alfred is all set to visit London for celebration of her achievement with Saint Lucian diaspora on November 3, 2024. A comprehensive event and planning have been outlined for the heroic welcome of the champion in the celebration named- “Julien Alfred Diaspora Celebration, London.”

The registration has been opened for entry as the patrons are invited to join the celebration of afternoon. The event will be held at Leyton Great Hall, 1A Adelaide Road, Leyton, London E10 5NN. The nearest tube station for the celebration will be Leyton, Central Line and will start at 2: 30 pm and end at 7 pm.

The attendees are asked to wear Saint Lucian colours to enhance the patriotic feeling as the celebration will be held for the first-time achievement of the country at the Olympic platform. The afternoon will be kickstarted with the meet and great where Julien Alfred will interact with the diaspora of the country.

In addition to that, the Gold Medalist will be honoured by the Saint Lucia High Commission to enhance the significance of the country at the global stage.

Julien Alfred

A sprinting queen from Castries have made headlines across the globe in 2024 due to her double medal victory at the Paris Olympics. Julien Alfred first won gold medal in women’s 100m by defeating US’s celebrated Sha’Carri Richardson and become the first-ever athlete to win medal for Saint Lucia in the Olympics.

In addition to that, she also won the silver medal in the women’s 200m and secured second medal for Saint Lucia in the Olympics for the first time. Due to her achievement, the small island nation in the Caribbean became the topic of discussion as at one point Saint Lucia turned out to be the most searched topic on the Google.

Julien Alfred also visited her hometown where she received a grand welcome with a massive reception and celebratory event. She was honoured several accolades and monetary rewards, and the motorcade rally was also organized to make her meet the common citizens of Saint Lucia.

The Olympic Champion ended her year on the field by winning another Gold Medal at the Diamond League in Brussels. She again defeated Sha’Carri Richardson and ended 2024 on the victory note.

A Netflix series has also been made on the exciting and motivational journey of the athlete from small island nation- Julien Afred. The series named “Sprint” outlined her journey and was released six months ago, providing insights on her childhood memories.

Recently, Netflix also dropped the trailer of season 2 of “Sprint” in which Julien Alfred will also make an appearance and share her thoughts on her journey from a small island nation to the podium of the Olympics.