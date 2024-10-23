Netflix drops official trailer for Sprint Part 2, featuring Saint Lucian Champion Julien Alfred

The American streaming media company, Netflix, has dropped the official trailer of its acclaimed series ‘Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans Part 2’ which features the Olympic Gold medalist from Saint Lucia, Julien Alfred.



The upcoming season is set to premiere on November 13, 2024 and will highlight the moments which led to Alfred’s and other athletes’ Olympic glory.



This documentary dives deep into the lives of elite sprinters, showcasing their rigorous training, media challenges, and the intense competition they face on the road to becoming the fastest humans on earth.



The Saint Lucian sprint queen who is known as the fastest woman in the world was excluded from the first season of this Netflix docuseries however following her historic victory in Paris Olympics 2024, the directors have realised her worth and got the gold medalist to appear on the show.



Alfred secured gold medal in the 100m category at the Paris Games, winning the first ever gold for Saint Lucia. She also bagged silver in the 200m category, becoming the first athlete this time to win two medals at the game.



While releasing the trailer through its social media platforms, Netflix noted, “The gold medal is not guaranteed. Sprint Part 2 follows the fastest people on the planet as they chase victory at the 2024 Olympic Games. Premiering November 13.”



The show will allow people to witness the pain, sacrifice and everything that took place behind the scenes as Julien Alfred, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Letsile Tebogo and many others left it all on the track for Olympic glory in their quest for a gold medal and immortality.



Julien’s journey to Olympic glory will be front and center, offering a glimpse into the dedication and perseverance that fuels her success. With the season premiering on November 13, 2024, viewers will get an insider’s look at the highs and lows of her athletic career.



The trailer also offers a glimpse into the hard journey of Julien Alfred during Paris Olympics 2024. She can be heard saying, “This is my chance to make the world know my name,” in the trailer, making the fans eagerly want to watch it.





The athlete has made her home town proud time and time again with her jaw dropping speed and stellar achievements and once again the citizens and residents of Saint Lucia along with her fans across the world are awaiting to watch her on the renowned streaming platform Netflix.