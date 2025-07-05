US actress Taraji P. Henson rates island getaway 10/10, says ‘Saint Lucia gave me everything’

Saint Lucia: American actress Taraji P. Henson has rated her Saint Lucia getaway a perfect 10/10. Henson was accompanied by fellow actress Tasha Smith and both of them seemed to have an amazing time on the island.

During her stay, Henson posted stunning photos on Instagram and showcased her fit bikini body while vacationing at Windjammer Landing Resort. She captioned one post, “Saint Lucia owed me nothing and gave me everything. Sun-kissed, soul-fed as well as spoiled beyond measure - thank you Windjammer Landing for the beauty, the peace, and the vibes. Y’all really rolled the red carpet out island-style.”

The award-winning actress was spotted posing effortlessly on a boat as she was wearing a black sleek biking and serving body goals.

She was also greeted by officials from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority who expressed their pleasure in joining Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences in welcoming Taraji P. Henson and the ever-stylish Tsha Smith to the beautiful island of Saint Lucia.

While sharing the glimpses on Facebook, the authority said, “From the moment they arrived, it was clear they were ready to embrace the warmth of our people, the richness of our culture, and the serenity of our shores. Their presence brought an undeniable energy, and we’re proud to have shared a taste of Saint Lucian hospitality with them.”

The 54-year-old actress was also lauded by netizens for having a perfect physique even at this age. Taking to comments, singer Chloe Bailey said, “you look stunning!!! so happy you were there.” “You look stunning, and St Lucia looks great on you,” said another.

Notably, several celebrities have visited the island of Saint Lucia this year which is also known as the ‘Helen of the West’. These include Bozoma St John of Real Housewives of Hollywood, Arsenal footballer who took the opportunity to know his Caribbean roots and Actor Lance Gross and singer Chloe Bailey who were both on island for the St. Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival in May.