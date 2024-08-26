Monday, 26th August 2024
American actress Kim Fields launches coffee brand in Saint Lucia's Stonefield Villa

Fields has collaborated with Stonefield Villa Resort in Saint Lucia where she will be introducing her coffee brand ‘Signature Blends by KF’ as the resort’s latest and official coffee offering.

Saint Lucia: In a significant development, iconic American actress and director Kim Fields is all set to launch her own coffee brand in Saint Lucia.

According to the information, Fields has collaborated with Stonefield Villa Resort in Saint Lucia where she will be introducing her coffee brand ‘Signature Blends by KF’ as the resort’s latest and official coffee offering.

This strategic partnership brings together the charm and elegance of Kim Fields along with the luxury and beauty of Stonefield Villa Resort of Saint Lucia which is anticipated to create a unique and unforgettable experience for coffee enthusiasts.

The development was announced by the resort through its official Facebook account with the officials stating, “We are thrilled to share that we have teamed up with iconic actress Kim Fields to introduce her coffee brand in the Caribbean. Our villas will now proudly feature Signature Blends by KF, providing our guests a high quality gourmet coffee experience.”

While inviting everyone to be get a taste of this exclusive coffee, they said, “Imagine savouring this exceptional brew while relishing the breathtaking ocean and Piton views that surround our beautiful setting. Your morning ritual will be enhanced when you stay with us with a touch of luxury as well as delicious indulgence.”

Notably, the American actress is known for her roles in shows such as Living Single, The Facts of Live and the Netflix’s #1 comedy The Upshaws. She has always shown her passion towards the Caribbean and specifically the Stonefield Resort which she calls her second home. 

Kim Fields has ventured to various fields into the world of coffee which is a testament to her dedication to offering exceptional products which resonate with her followers and fans. 

Moreover, the Stonefield Villa Resort is known for its dramatic location at the base of the pitons and it is a stunning boutique resort which offers spacious private villa accommodations overlooking the Caribbean Sea. 

It is a resort owned by a black woman which provides an ideal backdrop for the launc of The Signature Blends By KF coffee brand.

Monica Walker

