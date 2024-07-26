Keith Scotland named additional National Security Minister to tackle crime in T&T

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has announced new measures to address the nation’s criminal response challenges. Speaking at today’s Post Cabinet Media briefing, Dr Rowley announced MP for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland as a minister in the Ministry of National Security.



Fitzgerald Hinds will remain the Minister of National Security despite calls for him to step down with the new Minister working alongside him. It is to be noted that Trinidad and Tobago’s current homicide toll for the year so far stands at 336, which is very concerning for the government.



Dr Rowley, who also serves as the chairman of the National Security Council, said Scotland will be responsible for police matters and will work closely with Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. He highlighted that he regularly meets with senior officials from the police service to discuss new strategies.



“They didn't need some more vehicles to have a more a more effective, police patrolling arrangement. The cabinet responded by providing the money so that they can get 50 vehicles at short notice,” stressed the Prime Minister while talking about his administration’s continuous investments in enhancing security.



Talking about the new Minister, he said that his administration believes that an additional management interface with the cabinet is required which is why he appointed MP for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland as a minister in the Ministry of National Security, particularly to deal with police issues.



According to the information, this new minister will work under the guidance of the current minister, with a specific focus on police response and related issues, not the least of which is the police and offender management, management of illegal immigrants and, drug trafficking and money laundering, along with drug enforcement.



Given the significance of these issues to the cabinet’s overall strategy, Prime Minister Rowley confirmed that Minister Scotland will also serve as a member of the cabinet. This appointment ensures that the ministry's work on these critical areas will be directly communicated to and considered by the cabinet.