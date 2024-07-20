Port of Spain secures 1st ever WTA for Leading Business Travel Destination

Trinidad and Tobago: The Port of Spain in Trinidad has made history by securing the first-ever World Travel Awards (WTA) for the Caribbean’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2024.



This prestigious recognition celebrates the world-class infrastructure, vibrant culture, and commitment to providing an exceptional business travel experience.



Following the receipt of this award, the management of Port of Spain said, “Special thanks to our dedicated stakeholders and the thriving business community. Your commitment and collaboration have made this achievement possible.”



The Port of Spain is the capital city of Trinidad and Tobago, and it has the tallest buildings, neon lights, and crowded streets. The city also features a multicultural Caribbean character and a homegrown calypso soundtrack.



Among the other offerings of the city are football and cricket matches, year round festivals, malls, a botanic garden, an art and history museum as well as historic buildings.



Getting the prestigious accolade from the World Travel Awards is a testament to the destination’s various offerings especially in regard of business.



It showcases that the city is perfect for high net worth individuals and global business leaders to explore more opportunities and expand their businesses.



The award has also marked Port of Spain as the premier destination for global business leaders seeking to explore opportunities during their vacations as well.



There were several other nominations for this title of Caribbean’s Leading Business Travel Destination, but Port of Spain proved to be the best of them. Other nominations included George Town, Cayman Islands; Hamilton, Bermuda; Kingston, Jamaica; Nassau, the Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



It is to be noted that the World Travel Awards is the most prestigious, comprehensive as well as sought after awards programme in the travel and tourism industry across the globe. To be recognized as a World Travel Award winner is an accolade which several aims for but few achieve.