Countdown Begins: Saint Lucia set to ignite July with Lucian Carnival 2025
The Carnival has long been a significant driver of Saint Lucia's economy, attracting tourists from around the world.
Wednesday, 2nd July 2025
Saint Lucia: The countdown for Lucian Carnival 2025 has officially started as the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is set to host the highly anticipated month long annual event throughout the month of July, culminating with national parade on July 21 and 22.
This nationally accredited festival offers Saint Lucians, tourists, and celebrities alike a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the nation's rich culture, vibrant island vibes, and energetic music, featuring stunning costumes, Soca beats, and a parade of bands showcasing the island's beautiful talent.
Rooted in centuries of culture and tradition, the vibrant 2025 Carnival is to begin in July at Castries, Saint Lucia and is said to have events such as J’Ouvert, Parade of the Bands, Soca Monarch, Calypso Tents, Boat Parties and many more surprises for its attendees.
The Carnival provides a platform to bring the people of Saint Lucia together to celebrate their heritage in unity, connect with their history and showcase their culture to many that are from the islands and those that are from across the world.
The carnival has been known to boost the economy of Saint Lucia as it usually drives tourists from around the world to the country, to get a chance to experience the rich heritage of the Caribbean traditions including costume design, music and dance. Boosting the local economy through accommodation of the tourists, the food, and other tourist-related activities.
Reportedly, the Lucian Carnival dates back to 1947 after the second world war when a group of people wearing ragged clothing began to beat rhythms with bottles and steel as they paraded through Castries and other people also joined in impromptu and that act has now developed into the biggest festival of the island.
The festival helps to preserve and promote the Lucian traditions through the celebration of color, music and dance unifying not only the people of St. Lucia but people from other parts of the world that fly into the country to experience the one of a kind festival.
Calendar of Events for Lucian Carnival 2025
While the preliminary events as part of the Lucian Carnival kicked off in the month of June, the events will continue this month with the National Carnival Queen Pageant on July 5, 2025. The complete schedule of events is as follows:
- July 5 – National Carnival Queen Pageant at the Pavilion from 8:00 PM
- July 9 – D’Vibez at National Cultural Center from 8:00 PM
- July 10 – Inter-Commercial Calypso Competition at National Cultural Center from 8:00 PM
- July 11 – National Groovy & Power Soca Monarch at The Sab from 8:00 PM
- July 12 – National Calypso Monarch at The Sab from 8:00 PM
- July 13 – National Panorama Competition at The Sab from 8:00 PM
- July 14 – National King & Queen of the Bands at The Sab from 8:00 PM FREE ADMISSION
- July 21 – J’Ouvert at Castries City Circuit from 4:00 AM FREE ADMISSION
- July 21–22 – National Parade of the Bands at Choc Round About to Castries City Circuit from 10:00 AM FREE ADMISSION
Latest
- Countdown Begins: Saint Lucia set to ignite July with Lucian...
-
Japan Airlines flight plunges 26,000 feet mid-air after cabi...
-
Idaho murder case: Bryan Kohberger set to plead guilty for k...
-
Australia: 26-Year-Old Childcare Worker accused of sexually...
-
Bahamas: 26-year-old Ishniequa Culmer killed, 12-year-old in...