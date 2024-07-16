Friday, 19th July 2024
Day 1 of Lucian Carnival fun-filled streets with magical energy

The Day 1 of Lucian Carnival marked great entertainment and better times in the country. With the commencement of the Carnival, Lucian Carnival Parade of the Bands extended vibrant culture and contagious energy in Saint Lucia.

Tuesday, 16th July 2024

Saint Lucia: The Parade extended such an amazing vibes in the country that the residents and visitors united for the spectacular celebration.

The Parade extended such an amazing vibes in the country that the streets were seen buzzing with excitement as the residents and visitors united for the spectacular celebration.

“Get ready to immerse yourself in the electrifying rhythms of Dennery Segment and Soca, the stunning costumes, and the joyful atmosphere that make Lucian Carnival an unforgettable experience,” added the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

All the vibrancy around in the nation states of great times that splendid all the pleasure around. For Day 1, the first band- Choc Round left for the parade at 10:00 am and with the complete round, marked great joyful times in the nation.

With all the greatness, it banged the streets and filled those with the colors. The Parade commenced at the Choc Roundabout and headed south utilizing the south band lanes of the dual carriageway towards the Vigie RoundAbout.

At the Vigie Roundabout, the Bands turned right onto John Compton Highway, and headed in the direction of the city. Then, the bands made a left turn from the John Compton Highway onto Jn Baptiste Street.

The Bands further made a right turn onto Darling Road. Thereafter, it turned right onto Jeremie Street, moved left onto Peynier Street, right onto Micoud Street, right onto Manoel Street and right onto Jeremie Street.

Whilst, on Jeremie Street, the bands made a left turn onto John Comton highway and proceeded towards North. And, at the Vigie RoundAbout, the bands turned right onto the south bound lanes of the dual carriageway which then headed towards North where the Parade of the Bands culminated at the Choc RoundAbout.

By following such a route, the parade filled the magic of fun, energy, rhythm and entertainment all around the country. As the route covered almost every area, states of the success of the day.

