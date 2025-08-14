Jamaican TikToker Neisha dies days after giving birth, leaving fans in shock

Neisha, who had been receiving medical treatment shortly after giving birth, died earlier this week due to complications from her treatment.

Jamaica: A popular Jamaican TikToker Neisha having over 311k followers and known for making content with her boyfriend Oweie under the username ‘owieandneisha’ has died. It is reported that the female became hospitalised shortly after giving birth to the couple’s first child.

Neisha had been allegedly been receiving medical treatment soon after delivery however she succumbed due to complications in her treatment earlier this week.

Her untimely death has sent shockwaves across the community with her fans left heartbroken as she was widely loved for her humor, energy and heartwarming relationship content. While the specific cause of her death has not yet been revealed, several supporters are making assumptions about her illness. Some are even suspecting that she had been battling with cancer.

It is also being alleged that Neisha was released from the hospital a week ago but her family members did not take her home as they suspected that she was not in a condition to be released.

Following her death, her partner took to Facebook to talk about the situation weeks before she passed away saying, “She told me I'm doing well, but then she said she wouldn't. I must admit, I felt like a fool for believing her.”

Oweie continued to say that, “She's been seeing a private doctor, and I know she's had some tests done. However, she's not sharing the results with me. She claims she got the results on Monday or Friday, but I'm not sure what to believe. It's like she's hiding something from me, and it's causing tension between us."

The video now circulating online makes people believe that the TikToker was seriously ill and she was hiding it from everyone.

The social media is flooded with messages of condolences with people expressing their sadness and disbelief over the tragic death. “I'm going to go out on a limb and say its probably related to giving birth. A lot of doctors don't listen to their patients when giving birth,” said a user named Steph while another said, “Maternal mortality rate for black women is very high unfortunately even in a black majority country like Jamaica. She could’ve developed complications after birth. Pregnancy also is a literal life risk.”