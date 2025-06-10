World’s most followed TikToker Khaby Lame detained in US, forced to leave after visa violation

Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikToker with more than 150 million fans, was recently detained by US immigration authorities due to issues with his visa paperwork while attending an event in the United States.

Renowned for his silent yet comedic reactions to overly complicated life hacks, Khaby has become a global sensation as he is breaking language barriers and is inspiring millions. According to the information, the influencer’s team is currently working with officials to resolve the situation and fans across the world are showing their support for him.

Reportedly, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that Khaby Lame was actually detained at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas over visa violations and has left the nation. For hours, rumours had been flying all over social media, however, now the immigration department has finally cleared the air about the situation.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump's ICE just announced the largest TikTok user, ILLEGAL ALIEN Khaby Lame, has "departed" the U.S. after being taken into custody.



No one works faster than President Trump's administration!🔥 pic.twitter.com/nAFYgJgEkb — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 7, 2025

Sources claim that he entered the US on April 30 to attend the Met Gala event, but he overstayed his visa term. While he did not get deported, ICE gave him voluntary departure and by June 6, he was already out of the United States.

The influencer recently posted a story on his Instagram which shows him travelling in Brazil which confirmed that he is no longer in the US however he is yet to directly comment on this situation.

Notably, Khaby Lame is the most-followed TikToker on the planet, with over 162 million followers. The Senegalese Italian star blew up during lockdown when he went viral for mocking complicated life hacks with silent reactions and that iconic hand gesture. Khaby’s personal life has also kept people talking, from his 2023 marriage to Wendy Thembelihle Juel (which didn’t last long) to getting featured in Forbes and Fortune’s hottest lists.

The 25-year-old was born in Senegal however he moved to Italy as a child and acquired an Italian citizenship in 2022. Since then, Lame has been gaining followers and acquiring a name for himself in the entertainment industry.