Met Gala 2025: Rihanna’s surprise pregnancy announcement steals the show

The 2025 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, embraced the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrating fashion, culture, and creativity.

Global Pop star sensation, and Barbadian national, Rihanna didn’t miss a chance to serve her fans with a bold and delightful appearance at the Met Gala 2025. Rihanna perfectly followed the event’s theme while making a breakthrough announcement, just through her attire. She is ‘Pregnant’, her husband A$ap Rocky confirmed the news to the media, while Rihanna walked down the carpet while embracing her baby bump.

This year the event took place under the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme focused on paying homage to Black dandyism and menswear, which was chosen with an inspiration from Dr Monica Miller’s book- Slaves to fashion.

She entered the red carpet in a custom piece designed by Marc Jacobs. The garment was designed to perfectly embody feminism in a bold masculine design. Her garment piece had a perfect fitting showcasing her baby bump. Rihanna wore a bonded barathea wool spencer jacket and paired that with a morning-stripe bustier bodysuit.

She wore a pinstriped skirt and tied a jacket along with it creating a dramatic flair to her dress. She accessorized her complete outfit with an oversized custom-made Marc Jacobs x Stephen Jones hat and a uniquely styled pumps, which were a highlight of her dress.

She also wore a unique neckpiece, which seemed to be a combination of a tie and scarf and added elegance to the complete outfit. She also had a blue, polka dotted pocket square added in her coat.

The singer’s choice of outfit not just aligned perfectly aligned with the event’s theme, while delivering vintage vibes. However, apart from her look, Rihanna is in public talks for choosing the platform to announce her third pregnancy. In a candid interview of the celebrity in which she went for a trial of her outfit, Rihanna revealed that announcing her pregnancy was not part of her plan, however the dress’ fitting made her do so.

Rihanna arrived solo at the event, as A$ap Rocky, her husband arrived earlier, however he later shed light on their pregnancy announcement while stating to media, “It’s time to show the people what we were cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy.”

Notably, Rihanna skipped the last Met Gala last year and had her last appearance in 2023, when she walked with her husband A$ap Rocky at the event. At that time, she was pregnant with her second child, Riot and entered the red carpet in a bridal attire with a flower adorned hooded gown by Valentino.