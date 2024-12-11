Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: A clamorous journey amid Pregnancy News

However, their fiery but at pits lovemaking, recently came to another cross road, which ultimately caused them to end their affair just few weeks after Fox proclaimed that she is pregnant with their first child.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker better known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, are deemed as one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood.

However, their fiery but at pits lovemaking, recently came to another cross road, which ultimately caused them to end their affair just few weeks after Fox proclaimed that she is pregnant with their first child.

This couple has always been characterized with high love chemistry and have faced some turbulence in their relationship. Fox, 38 and MGK, 34 called the relation off in late November, after efforts to salvage the relationship were made.

From a clash to a new bond: Fact or mere Rumor?

Sources within the industry have reported that their sort opinions and heated debates created problems in shooting even during the sweet news of Fox’s pregnancy.

Audiences of the ‘Transformers’ actress and the ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ singer did not waste time in guessing about Fox’s recent communication with Michele Morrone, the Italian actor from the series 365 days.

Michele Morrone Speculation about Fox and Morrone dating began when snippets from the production of their new film ‘Subservience’ were leaked on social media.

However, many allegations against Morrone were denied by Fox’s representatives stating that she only has a professional affiliation with the man.

Pregnancy: Adding up to the controversy

Megan Fox’s pregnancy is the latest addition to her life story. After facing a miscarriage when with MGK, this is a ‘rainbow baby’ for the actress.

The actor’s three children from her previous marriage with Brian Austin Green, namely: Noah, 11; Bodhi, 9; and Journey, 7 have expressed to be happy that their mum is expecting again.

Possible course of action

Though Fox and MGK have gone their separate ways now, they have a rather passionate relationship which makes it possible for them to come back together.

Whether as a duo or not, Fox goes on to wow the world with her work experience and strength in the acting world, be it on-screen or off.