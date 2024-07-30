Rihanna registers marriage with longtime Beau Rocky

Rihanna, a Barbadian singer and Businesswoman and Asap Rocky, an American Rapper have made their union official, becoming husband and wife after registering their marriage.

Barbados: Rihanna, a Barbadian singer and Businesswoman and Asap Rocky, an American Rapper have made their union official, becoming husband and wife after registering their marriage.

Recently, the talks about Rihanna and Asap Rocky's marriage were in the spotlight. Such talks have been rooted from one of ASAP Rocky’s new song ‘Riot’ where it has been highlighted that he quietly revealed that he and Rihanna are married, based on the lyrics of the song.

“My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic,” a rapper Rocky raps on the track.

And it is not just for the first time that his lyrics are spelled out to turn to the marriage rumors as in 2020 as well, in one of his songs, the lyrics caught all the attention. Further, resulted in spreading marriage rumors.

The hypothesis made by the public gave birth to an immense curiosity to which Asap Rocky in one of his interviews in 2021 confirmed that he and Rihanna were dating since 2020.

In 2022, they both welcome their first child, a baby boy – RZA Athelston Mayers. In 2023, they welcomed their second child, a baby boy- Riot Rose.

Presently, with the announcement of the official marriage, the story of them is captivating the fans worldwide. And the online community is extending congratulations to the couple on officially registering their marriage.

Fans and well-wishers are celebrating the union of the couple as they have shown to the world that their love story is enduring as it is glamorous.

The rumors of the romantic connections between Rihanna and Rocky first came into light after the Barbadian singer left billionaire boyfriend- Hassan Jameel after being with him for three years in early 2020s. Shortly after their breakup, Rihanna and Asap Rocky were seen hanging out together.