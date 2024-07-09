Rihanna Drive dedicated to nation born star Rihanna in Barbados

Visit Barbados, one of the tourism promoting authorities featured the place, Rihanna Drive and mentioned, “From Barbados to the world, celebrate the journey of an icon when you just visit Rihanna Drive in beautiful Barbados.”

Barbados: Rihanna Drive is one of the places in Barbados dedicated to the Star Rihanna who was born in Barbados.

In 2017, the authorities of Barbados changed the name of Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive. This was unveiled on November 30, 2017 by then Prime Minister - Freundel Stuart and the Cultural Ambassador of Barbados- Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

At the place, a token to appreciate the star is installed on the road where the history of the drive has been embedded on it. The history outlined that Rihanna is one of the top selling artists of all time and the highest selling artist of the digital era.

When she was just 28, she became the first and only artist to surpass 100 million sales in 2017, breaking the Guiness World Record. She has several of the achievements that are listed as follows-

8 Grammy awards

12 Billboard Music Awards

12 AMAs including the Icon Award in 2013

MTVs Video Vanguard Award in 2016

Moreover, the renowned personality has always been an active philanthropist. And, in 2012, she founded the Clara Lionel Foundation which continues to raise funds to support the greater good, education, health and emergency response programs around the world.

Not only this, Rihanna’s personal words as well have been carved on it. She mentioned, “Welcome to Rihanna Drive…My home. My whole life was shaped on this very road. I was just a little Island girl riding bikes, running around barefoot and flying kites in the cemetery, but I had Big dreams, Dreams that were born and realized right here.”

Such words carved on the token of appreciation conveys the insightful message of hers to the explorers.

“Thank you to my family, my country and the people of Westbury New Road! You will forever be a part of who I am, and for that I am honored to have this place named after me,” holds the token as per her words only.

Through such words, she appreciated the whole country and its people for such an honor.