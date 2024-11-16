Barbados: Rihanna brings Fenty Beauty home, celebrates her Caribbean roots

Barbados: World renowned singer and businesswoman hailing from Barbados, Rihanna, brought her beauty brand Fenty Beauty home with a stunning event at QP Bistro. The launch of the iconic brand in Barbados marked its official launch in the Caribbean region.



The event which was held last week was a true celebration of resilience, diversity and island pride. Despite being known as the best selling female recording artist of the 21st century by Guinness World Records and leading a luxurious life in Los Angeles, USA, Rihanna has always stayed loyal to her roots.



Launching her brand in Barbados is yet another showcase of her love for her home country and her commitment to stay connected with her ancestral land.



The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc partnered with Fenty for the monumental launch. The event highlighted the power of homegrown talent and the beauty of Barbados garnering the attention of international media and becoming a moment for community celebrations.



The organisation’s Project Lead Anderson King also shared his pride in the immense success of the event saying that this partnership showcases their commitment to put Barbados as a premier cultural and lifestyle destination.



Barbados’ own global superstar who goes by Robyn Rihanna Fenty excitingly celebrated the Caribbean launch of her global brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Eau De Parfum.



It is said that the venue was transformed into Fenty Land as it was adorned with décor and branding that embodied the brand’s bold elegance which created an unforgettable ambiance for the attendees.





Not only this, but this luxurious event was a powerful symbol of Barbadian pride, representation as well as accessibility within the billion dollar beauty industry.



It was also joined by Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley who made a special appearance with Rihanna. The superstar expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her community and noted that she cannot expressed the feeing to be able to celebrate this with the people deserve it the most, the community that has always pushed her to the next place and given her the grace and strength.



She added that everything about Fenty has been inspired by Barbados and called them ‘my people, my family, my friends.’



Other distinguished guests which joined the event included parliamentary representatives and other esteemed guests. Chair of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Shelly Williams and CEO of the BTMI, Andrea Franklin also joined the event.



During the event, Rihanna was also heard saying that music was the thing that got the attention but God had other plans for her. She added that she was able to create in ways that were very sincere and genuine, organic and authentic to the things that she loves which is why they does not even feel like a job.