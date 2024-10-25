Customers review Fenty Beauty’s product at Bridgetown Duty Free, records massive crowd

The launch has attracted significant interest from the crowd as they have shown their love for several products of Fenty Beauty.

Barbados: Early Customers were seen reviewing the products of the Rihanna’s renowned Fenty Beauty on display at Bridgetown Duty Free on Broad Street ahead of the official launch. The duty free was hosted to celebrate the arrival of the brand in the Caribbean, attracting massive crowds who explored its offerings.

The launch has attracted significant interest from the crowd as they have shown their love for several products of Fenty Beauty. The duty-free station in Barbados shed light on the exclusive products of the brand of renowned pop star- Rihanna.

Last month, Rihanna announced the arrival of the Fenty Beauty in the Caribbean countries including her hometown- Barbados. It will officially launch in her hometown on November 7, 2024, aiming to enhance its footprints in the region.

According to the sources, the official launch of Fenty Beauty at Bridgetown Duty Free has experienced a record-breaking response from the public. People were seen gathered in a massive turnout at the duty-free station and shared their opinions about the product. The gathering also explored the authenticity and exclusivity of the brand, lauding the offerings in several products.

People shared their opinions and their experience with the products as people noted that they were eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Fenty Beauty in Barbados. One noted that the products of the renowned Rihanna’s brand have a great fan base in the country as she is one of their favourite artistes who belong to them.

Another asserted, ”We are excited for its official launch as the duty-free station offered exclusive opportunities and products that are exclusive in the collection of the Fenty Beauty. Rihanna is our very own, so it is important that her brand should be present in her hometown, so the entire country is waiting for it.”

Kathy Harris, Island Manager for Duty Free Caribbean Barbados also spoke about the significance of the Fenty brand being in Barbados. She mentioned that it was a brand constantly demanded to have in their store, so the official launch secured the massive turnout from the public of the country.

Several products of Fenty Beauty including Fenty Eau de Parfum, Fenty Skin including Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer, Broad Spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen, and the hydrating lip oils will be available in Barbados. Fenty Beauty is known as one of the best beauty brands with an exclusive collection of products, aims to provide effective and simple solutions to beauty for everyone.