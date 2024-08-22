Remains of Nevisian cricket legend Stuart Williams’ father found in St Maarten

St Maarten: The remains of Philip Kennedy Clark, father of Nevisian cricket legend Stuart Williams, have been discovered in a wooded area near Freeport Drive, Middle Region, St Maarten.



According to the information, Clarke had been reported missing on August 12, 2024 which led to a search effort ending up tragically on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. He was last seen in the Middle Region area, and a search effort had been organized to locate him.



It was reported that around 11 am, concerned residents alerted the Sint Maarten Police Force to an area with a foul odor. Officers, in coordination with the Marine Unit, immediately conducted a search, which led to the discovery of the victim’s remains, which were in an advanced state of decomposition.



The police reported that the preliminary identification suggested that the remains were those of the missing Clark.



Following the discovery, forensic discover were also dispatched to the scene and said that there was no evidence of foul play. While the investigation is still ongoing, the remains of the victim have been taken to a local funeral home for further examination.



Notably, a resident of St Maarten, Cheyenne Abram, took to Facebook to put light on the issue and noted that her grandfather was one who discovered the body of the man lying near his garden during his regular routine. She further condemned the police force for taking up the credit for making the discovery.



“Stop lying. Get all facts correct; y’all just want a name; y’all wasn’t looking for him; it’s my grandfather who saw him in the bushes, and he called y’all; y’all didn’t try hard enough. Condolences to the family,” said the resident.



In addition to this, the Sint Maarten Police Force has extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Clark, including his son Stuart Williams, a celebrated figure in Nevisian cricket.



Several other citizens have expressed their sincere condolences to the family upon the tragic death.



“Very sorry to read this. I was praying he would reach back home safely. My condolences to his family. So very sad,” wrote a user named Lisa Johnson, while another user remarked, “My deepest sympathy goes out to his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”