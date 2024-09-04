Triple shooting in Bahamas: One dead and two in hospital

According to the information by police officials, the victim is a male in his early 50s who was one of the three individuals shot on Monday night.

Bahamas: The homicide rate in the Bahamas has touched 85 for 2024 following a shooting incident near a local bar on Soldier Road on Monday night. The incident left one dead and two severely injured.

According to the information by police officials, the victim is a male in his early 50s who was one of the three individuals shot on Monday night.

While pointing towards his body, a police officer said, "That's the body of the country's latest homicide victim being placed in the rear of a hearse on Windsor Place, off a Soldier road where the country's 85th homicide unfolded."

The other two men, in their early 30s and 40s, have been hospitalized with injuries, said the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He further reported that upon arrival on the scene, they met three persons shot just in the yard of the bar, with the preliminary investigations revealing that the ones wearing dark-coloured clothes emerged from behind a wall and started shooting, hitting three men on the spot.

But when asked whether the deceased or the injured were patrons of the local bar, ACP Dean stated that it was still too early to confirm.

However, he did mention that police have made significant progress in their investigation, courtesy of CCTV footage from the area.

He outlined, "Pleased to say that we have captured some footage of the incident. That footage will be passed on to our investigators, who will actually interrogate that and see how far they can go with capturing these suspects."

Meanwhile, the officer also encouraged the members of the community to notify the police if they have any information about this latest homicide.

He also assured the general public who expressed their concerns regarding the recent homicide, saying, "We are up and about doing our very, very best to keep this community safe."