Ackeem Auguste's triple century leads Saint Lucia to win by an inning against Dominica

The Saint Lucia Under-23 cricket team secured an exceptional victory in the inaugural U-23 Bilateral Cricket Series against Dominica. The matches took place at the Mindoo Philip Park, and the hosts won by an inning and 10 runs.



The former West Indies U-19 cricket captain Ackeem Auguste hit a historic triple century for Saint Lucia, restricting the guests Dominica Under 23 team in the second inning to 124 all out in 37.1 overs.



Sky LaFeuille initially removed Malakai Xavier for 00 – 04 for 1, and then trapped skipper Stephan Pascal for 13 – 28 for 2. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals 3 for 41, 4 for 55, 5 for 73, 6 for 94, 7 for 95, 8 for 104, 9 for 123, and all out for 124.



The wickets were taken by Jayden Elibox who took 3 for 11, Sky LaFeuille who grabbed 2 for 10, Lee John 2 for 11, Royce Paul 1 for 7, Keon Gaston 2 for 32 with 11 extras delivered.



Meanwhile, Dominica’s J Joseph hit the most runs 40, followed by J Vidal, who made 17, while S Pascal and J Alexander contributed 17 each, and C LeBlanc hit 11 as the only scores in the slow second inning batting display as Saint Lucia Under 23 won the only three day encounter in the inaugural tournament.



Earlier, the Saint Lucian team resumed on the 3rd and final morning with 313 for 7 with Ackeem Auguste standing at 191 (not out) and Lee John at 16 (not out). Auguste was the 9th wicket to fall with the total of 474 runs for the team, before Royce Paul 47 not out and Sky LaFeuille with 05 took the score to 488 all out.



Notably, Auguste’s remarkable performance of 308 runs comprised of 23 fours and 18 sixes in 404 minutes off 257 balls having a strike rate of 119.84.



In addition to this, Kyron Phillip bowled his heart out for his team finishing with 24.4 overs – 3 maidens and four for 106 with a wicket each going to E Doctrove, JN Alexander, MI Xavier, T Leblanc and D Alexander, but the dominance of Auguste on Monday removed any potential the Dominica may have had as he continued to hit boundaries and beyond.