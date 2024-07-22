Saharan Dust again surrounds Caribbean

In various of the Caribbean islands, Air quality Bulletin has stated of the spread of Saharan Dust that may give adverse effects to the people, leading towards certain health issues

Antigua and Barbuda: The Meteorological Services Department of the country, Antigua and Barbuda in an Air Quality Bulletin stated that the air quality till today is moderate, highlighting the chance for a surge in Saharan Dust in the country.

The statement was provided by the department on Saturday where it was outlined that this is due to the particulate matters (2.5 and 10). Such a rise in the chances of Saharan Dust hitting the country reflects the medium threats of the health issues. This generally is for the sensitive people which may include asthmatics, as well could have specific health issues.

The Disaster Management coordination Agency on this marked that the air quality across the Montstreet now has been reduced to the moderate levels. Considering this, an air quality alert remained at the place for the island.

Considerably, active children, adults, and the people with heart or respiratory diseases which may include asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion, and wear a mask and protective eyewear while going outdoors. This will help in avoiding the complications.

It is not that only Antigua and Barbuda is facing such an issue. However, the entire Caribbean region is under the effects of Saharan Dust. St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological services as well has forecasted the weather advisory for the individuals to be alert for the poor quality air due to the Saharan dust haze.

Moving ahead towards other countries, for Dominica as well, the weather forecasted relates to the hazy conditions. And, the ones who have sensitive respiratory issues are required to take necessary precautions to avoid complications. Along with the general public, fisherfolks as well have been advised to use the required devices for safe navigation because of the reduced visibility when moving out to the sea.

In Trinidad and Tobago as well, significant concentration of Saharan dust is present in the atmosphere. Persons sensitive to changes in air quality are advised to take the necessary precautions.